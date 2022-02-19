Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,890 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $697,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,722,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $105.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,672 shares of company stock valued at $24,168,821. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

