Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,965.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EPWDF opened at $13.47 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.
About Electric Power Development
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electric Power Development (EPWDF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.