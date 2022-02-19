Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,965.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPWDF opened at $13.47 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

