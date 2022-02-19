Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.60.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

