Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Cut to “Hold” at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.00. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $426.92 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

