Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.71.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $240.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.58. The stock has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

