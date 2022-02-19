eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.30. eMagin shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 292,831 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eMagin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

