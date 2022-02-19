eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.30. eMagin shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 292,831 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.64.
About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)
eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.
