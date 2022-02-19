Emeka Chukwu Sells 3,750 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $264,000.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00.

Semtech stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.82. 257,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

