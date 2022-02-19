Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Emergent’s main product, the BioThrax vaccine, is seeing a slowdown in sales of late as the transition to AV7909 is eating into its sales. Moreover, Emergent recently got an unfavorable patent ruling in a lawsuit on Narcan, which can open doors for generic competition. The recent production halt at its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility hurt its growth prospects and also led to the loss of AstraZeneca’s contract. However, the company has several collaboration agreements with multiple COVID-19 vaccine makers. If a vaccine is successfully developed, it can reap huge profits for Emergent. The company’s acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma expanded its presence in the public health threats. Estimates movement have been mixed ahead of Q4 results. Emergent has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

EBS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,093,000 after acquiring an additional 882,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,833,000 after acquiring an additional 628,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after acquiring an additional 431,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5,127.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 392,709 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,473,000 after purchasing an additional 307,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

