Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.80. Approximately 355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.