Emma Walmsley Sells 34,031 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.79), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($741,406.09).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($22.02) per share, with a total value of £130.16 ($176.13).

On Wednesday, January 12th, Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($22.17) per share, with a total value of £114.66 ($155.16).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,567 ($21.20) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,622.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,526.85. The company has a market capitalization of £78.87 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.06) to GBX 1,700 ($23.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.30) to GBX 1,910 ($25.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,655.14 ($22.40).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

