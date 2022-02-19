Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.21 ($0.08). 873,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,225,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.45 ($0.09).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.76 million and a P/E ratio of -20.92.
About Emmerson (LON:EML)
Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.