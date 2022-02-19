Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.84% from the stock’s current price.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

DAVA opened at $135.87 on Thursday. Endava has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

