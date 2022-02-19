Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.470 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $852.24 million-$857.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.95 million.Endava also updated its FY22 guidance to £1.80-1.84 EPS.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.50.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.87. 297,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,272. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.08. Endava has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.61.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The company had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Endava by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Endava by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

