Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of £1.80-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of £636.0-640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $619.55 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.470 EPS.

DAVA traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $135.87. 297,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,272. Endava has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.61.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Endava by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Endava by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

