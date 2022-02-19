EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.33.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in EnerSys by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 102,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EnerSys by 95.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in EnerSys by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

