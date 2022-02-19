ENI (NYSE:E) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NYSE E opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. ENI has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth about $439,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

