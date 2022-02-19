EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Raised to $9.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENLC. Raymond James upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.30 and a beta of 3.07. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 138,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

