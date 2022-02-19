Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.61.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $140.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,045 shares of company stock worth $22,550,618 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 65,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

