Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.870-$29.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.16 billion.Equinix also updated its FY22 guidance to $28.87-29.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $852.24.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $692.94. 536,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,077. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $756.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $793.63. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 125.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,782 shares of company stock worth $15,943,095. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Equinix by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

