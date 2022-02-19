Equitable Group Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

EQB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.69.

Shares of EQB opened at C$76.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.55. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$59.74 and a 1-year high of C$84.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,444 shares in the company, valued at C$5,639,042.20. Insiders have sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $526,744 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

