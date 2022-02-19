Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Equitable Group from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

