Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of HVT opened at $27.58 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $491.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

