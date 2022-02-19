Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heineken’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heineken in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy anticipates that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Heineken from €94.00 ($106.82) to €95.00 ($107.95) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $55.99 on Friday. Heineken has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

