Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CVS Health Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

Shares of CVS opened at $102.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.27. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

