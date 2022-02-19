Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Equity Residential reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,934,286. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,433,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,355. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.