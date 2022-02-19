Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $89.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE EQR opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $93.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.08%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,312 shares of company stock worth $15,934,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 30,046 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Equity Residential by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 654,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,263,000 after acquiring an additional 180,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

