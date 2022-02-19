Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) were up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.90 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.40 ($0.19). Approximately 653,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 949,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.60 ($0.17).

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESKN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Esken in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.31) price target for the company. assumed coverage on Esken in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.31) price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.99. The company has a market cap of £147.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Esken news, insider John Coombs sold 178,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £21,428.52 ($28,996.64).

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

