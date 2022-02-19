Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $94,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $315.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.63 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.89.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

