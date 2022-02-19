ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,901 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,200,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $12.70 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.

