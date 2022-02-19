European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Short Interest Update

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.30. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.