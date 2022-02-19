Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everest Re Group in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $304.42 on Thursday. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $307.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 86,398 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

