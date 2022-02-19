Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.75.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE stock opened at $304.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.64. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $307.76.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 29.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.