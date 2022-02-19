Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.75.
RE stock opened at $304.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.64. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $307.76.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everest Re Group (RE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.