Everipedia Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $88.70 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00044074 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.20 or 0.06847987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,980.61 or 1.00207253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,446,076 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.