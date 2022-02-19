Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.170 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.00-$4.17 EPS.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

