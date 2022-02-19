Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on March 15th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

TSE EIF opened at C$44.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.28. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.24 and a twelve month high of C$47.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.