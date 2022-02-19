eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of EXPI traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 1,628,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,814. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. eXp World has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 3.10.

In other eXp World news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 450,800 shares of company stock worth $14,047,568 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

