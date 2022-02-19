Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CFO Sells $2,153,660.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CFO Eric M. Hart sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $2,153,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $209.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.06 and a 200-day moving average of $168.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Cowen lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.07.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

