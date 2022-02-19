Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,308 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $18,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.07.

NYSE:EXR opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

