Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.46, but opened at $32.93. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Federated Hermes shares last traded at $33.22, with a volume of 456 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

