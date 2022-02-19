Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FEEXF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of FEEXF stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

