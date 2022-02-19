Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Stock Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ferro were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ferro by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,827 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,846,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ferro by 809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 599,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 533,809 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,275,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,281,000 after purchasing an additional 512,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,834,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.