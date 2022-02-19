FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

NYSE OPFI opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

