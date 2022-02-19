Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.65. 365 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

