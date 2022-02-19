Financial Review: Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) versus TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Context Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Context Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A TG Therapeutics -7,784.36% -82.68% -66.42%

This table compares Context Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Context Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 9,940.48 -$279.38 million ($2.64) -3.99

Context Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TG Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Context Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Context Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 TG Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33

Context Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. TG Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 276.34%. Given Context Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than TG Therapeutics.

Summary

Context Therapeutics beats TG Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.