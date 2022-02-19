Finminity (FMT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $507.00

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Finminity has a market cap of $145,063.44 and approximately $507.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Finminity has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Finminity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00043927 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.80 or 0.06813874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,809.06 or 0.99732937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00050955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003155 BTC.

About Finminity

Finminity’s total supply is 9,285,447 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,930 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Buying and Selling Finminity

