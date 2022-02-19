First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

