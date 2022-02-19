First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post sales of $131.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. First Merchants posted sales of $124.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $573.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.80 million to $593.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $633.83 million, with estimates ranging from $582.50 million to $663.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. 212,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,645. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

