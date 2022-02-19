First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in January

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 4,532,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.