First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in January

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 4,532,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

