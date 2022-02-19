First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAM. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

