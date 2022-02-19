First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ FCAL opened at $52.59 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

